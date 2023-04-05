Mumbai, April 5: A woman from Navi Mumbai was allegedly duped to the tune of Rs 14.30 lakh after she invested the said amount into cryptocurrencies. Police officials said that the 50-year-old woman, a resident of Seawoods lost over Rs 14 lakh after she invested in cryptocurrencies on the promise of receiving good returns.

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, on March 23, the victim, whose husband is an advocate was reportedly approached by a 'media agency' called Media to Win Social Media Agency Mumbai. In her complaint, the victim said that a woman named Miya messaged her on WhatsApp offering a freelance job online. Online Fraud in Mumbai: Malad Doctor, Her Friend Duped of Rs 2.55 Lakh After Being Lured for Part-Time Job and Cryptocurrency Investment.

Fraudster Asked Victim To Subscribe to YouTube Links

The unidentified woman sent two youtube links to the victim on WhatsApp. The fraudsters told the woman that if she subscribed then she would earn Rs 150. After the victim subscribed, she received the said amount. Later, the woman subscribed to 25 more links for which she was paid a total of Rs 850.

The woman believed in the scheme as she received Rs 1000. Later, the online fraudster asked the woman to pay in order to take part in cryptocurrency tasks. The woman was charged different amounts for each task. "She was told that since it is a cryptocurrency task, she will first have to invest money and then they would return it with a 30% increase after the task is done," a police officer said.

Woman Invests Rs 14.30 Lakh in Crypto Tasks

In a span of 10 days, the fraudster lured the victim to purchase crypto tasks worth Rs 14.30 lakh. When the woman finished her last task and demanded money, the fraudsters from the 'agency's said that she had not completed her task. The fraudster even asked the woman to invest an additional amount of Rs 8.24 lakh for the last task which she would get back with the entire amount. Cyber Fraud in Mumbai: Businessman Duped of Rs 7 Lakh by Fraudsters While Shopping for Electronic Parts Online, Case Registered.

However, the woman grew suspicious and narrated the entire incident to her husband. The duo realized that they were duped and immediately approached cops. Acting on their complaint, the NRI Coastal Police Station lodged a case of cheating against an unidentified person. Further investigations are underway.

