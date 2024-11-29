Chennai, November 29: With Cyclone Fengal expected to make landfall near Chennai, the weather department has forecast heavy rains for Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, and Tiruvallur districts of Tamil Nadu. The Tamil Nadu government announced a holiday for all schools and colleges in these four districts for Saturday. Additionally, Cuddalore, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, and Mayiladuthurai districts have also declared holidays for schools and colleges as these areas are likely to experience heavy rains and gusty winds, the state government said.

Information technology companies have been requested to allow employees to work from home on Saturday. Public transport services on East Coast Road (ECR) and Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR) will be temporarily suspended on Saturday afternoon. The government has advised people to remain indoors unless absolutely necessary. The Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Authority (TNDMA) urged residents to avoid visiting beaches, and amusement parks, and attending recreational events. Cyclone Fengal Update: Cyclonic Storm Is Likely to Landfall on Coast of Tamil Nadu on November 30, Red Alert Issued in Southern States, Says IMD.

Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) Mayor R. Priya assured the public that the civic body is fully prepared to handle the cyclone and heavy rains. She urged citizens to take necessary precautions. Parks and beaches in Chennai and adjoining districts will remain closed on Saturday. The GCC also warned the public against standing or parking vehicles under trees during heavy rains. The GCC has deployed 28,000 workers for rain relief efforts, with an additional 10 workers assigned to each of the 200 wards to address rain-related complaints. Cyclone Fengal Live Tracker Map on Windy: IMD Issues Alert for Coastal Areas of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry As Cyclonic Storm Expected To Make Landfall on November 30; Check Real-Time Status.

These workers will be involved in food distribution and rescue operations. Volunteers have also been mobilised to maintain constant communication with the civic body. Furthermore, 36 boats are on standby for emergency deployment.

