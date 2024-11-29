New Delhi, November 29: Cyclone Fengal is expected to make landfall on the coast of Tamil Nadu tomorrow evening and a red alert has been issued for various parts of the southern states in view of incessant rainfall, the India Meteorological Department said on Friday. As of today's evening, the cyclone was 300-350 km away from the coastline of Tamil Nadu, as per IMD Head of Cyclonic Division, Ananda Das.

Das said that a red alert has been issued in view of heavy to extremely heavy rainfalls in several parts of Tamil Nadu, South Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and interior Karnataka. He further said that the coastal districts of North Tamil Nadu and South Andhra Pradesh will receive heavy rainfall, adding that on November 30, there will be heavy rainfall in the interior area of Tamil Nadu. Cyclone Fengal Live Tracker Map on Windy: IMD Issues Alert for Coastal Areas of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry As Cyclonic Storm Expected To Make Landfall on November 30; Check Real-Time Status.

"As far as the impact of the cyclone is concerned, slight rainfall has started. It is still 300-350 km away from the coastline of Tamil Nadu. The landfall is tomorrow evening on the coast of Tamil Nadu. During landfall, the speed of wind would be 70-80 kmph gusting to 90kmph. As per the latest observation, it has turned into a cyclonic storm. It will intensify slightly more and then make landfall. Coastal districts of North Tamil Nadu and South Andhra Pradesh will receive heavy to extremely heavy rainfall," Das said.

"On November 30, there will be heavy rainfall in the interior area of Tamil Nadu... From Tamil Nadu to Kerala and interior Karnataka, heavy rainfall is expected till December 1. A red alert has been issued in view of heavy rainfall," he added. Meanwhile, the Puducherry Fisheries Department has issued an advisory for the fishermen and advised them not to venture into the sea as Cyclone Fengal is to make landfall tomorrow evening.

Additionally, the advisory said fishermen to immediately move their fishing boats and equipment to higher grounds to avoid damage. "The Cyclone is currently situated in the Bay of Bengal, is expected to move west-northwest and cross the coast near Puducherry tomorrow (30.11.2024) around noon. During this time, wind speeds are expected to reach 70-80 km/h, with gusts of up to 90 km/h. The Puducherry Fisheries Department has issued an advisory to fishermen to immediately move their fishing boats and equipment to higher grounds to avoid damage. The department has also warned of rough sea conditions and strong winds, advising fishermen to exercise caution," a statement from the Puducherry Fisheries Department read. Cyclone Fengal Update: Deep Depression Over Bay of Bengal Likely To Weaken As Cyclone Approaches Near Tamil Nadu, Puducherry Coasts.

Puducherry Port has also raised warning signal number 7 as Cyclone Fengal is expected to make landfall tomorrow evening. "Warning Signal Number 7" typically indicates that a cyclone is likely to cross the coast over/near the port, as per the IMD. Earlier in the day, the India Meteorological Department posted, "The Deep Depression over Southwest Bay of Bengal intensified into Cyclonic Storm FENGAL over the same region at 2.30 pm today, November 29."

Earlier on Thursday, heavy rainfall due to Cyclone Fengal caused widespread damage to paddy crops in Tamil Nadu's Nagapattinam district. Paddy crops in over 800 acres of land have been completely submerged, leaving farmers in distress. The affected areas include Kamashwaram, Virundhamavadi, Pudupalli, Vedrappu, Vanamadevi, Vallapallam, Kallimedu, Eeravayal, and Chemboadi.

Cyclone Fengal is expected to bring heavy rainfall, strong winds, and possible flooding to Tamil Nadu's coastal regions. Authorities have urged residents in low-lying and coastal areas to remain vigilant and adhere to safety advisories.

