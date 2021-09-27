New Delhi, September 27: Cyclone Gulab, which weakened into a 'deep depression', will further weaken into a 'depression' over the next 12 hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast said on Monday. In its all-India weather forecast, the IMD said that the Cyclonic Storm ‘Gulab’ weakened into a Deep Depression over north Andhra Pradesh and adjoining south Odisha and was about 110 km south-southeast of Jagdalpur in Chhattisgarh and 140 km west-northwest of Kalingapatnam in Andhra Pradesh. Cyclone Gulab Live Tracker Map on Windy: Tropical Cyclonic Storm To Make Landfall at Odisha-Andhra Pradesh Coasts Today; Check Realtime Status Here.

The Cyclonic Gulab is likely to move nearly westwards and weaken further into a depression during the next 12 hours. The IMD said that on September 27, light to moderate rainfall is expected at most places with heavy to extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over north coastal Andhra Pradesh, south Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Vidarbha in Maharashtra. The IMD said that heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places over south Odisha and heavy rainfall at isolated places over Rayalaseema. Cyclone Gulab: 2 Fishermen from Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam Dead, One Missing After Boat Capsizes in Bay of Bengal.

In the wake of the current weather condition, the IMD said that the fishermen are advised not to venture into Westcentral and adjoining Northwest Bay of Bengal and along and off Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coasts during the next 12 hours. On September 28, the IMD said that light to moderate rainfall is expected at most places with extremely heavy showers is very likely over Gujarat, Maharashtra and Konkan, Goa and very heavy showers at isolated places over Saurashtra & Kutch and Marathwada.

Cyclone 'Gulab' made landfall on Sunday evening, triggering heavy rains along with strong winds over north coastal Andhra Pradesh and adjoining south coastal Odisha. The landfall process commenced around 6 PM between Kalingapatnam in Andhra Pradesh and Gopalpur in Odisha.

