Mumbai, January 10: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has revised the UGC NET December 2023 result date. As per the new notification, the UGC National Eligibility Test December 2023 exam results will be released on January December 17. Candidates who appeared for the UGC NET examination can check the NTA notification on the official website of NTA at nta.ac.in and UGC at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

An official notice on the website said that the NTA had announced January 10 as the result date for the UGC NET December 2023 exam. However, due to Natural Calamity (Cyclone Michaung) in Chennai and Andhra Pradesh, a re-exam was held in the interest of candidates.

How to Check UGC NET Exam Result 2023:

Visit the official website of UGC at ugcnet.nta.ac.in .

. On the homepage, click on the UGC NET December result link.

Enter using your application number and date of birth.

Your UGC NET December 2023 result will be displayed on the screen.

Take a printout for future reference.

"Therefore, the Final Result of the aforementioned examination would be declared on 17th January 2024 on the website: https://ugcnet.nta.ac.in," the notification stated. It must be noted that the National Testing Agency conducted the UGC NET December 2023 exam in 83 subjects in 292 cities across the country.

A total of 9,45,918 candidates took part in the UGC NET December 2023 exam, which was held from December 6 to December 19. For more details, candidates are advised to check the official website of NTA.

