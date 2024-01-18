Mumbai, January 18: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the UGC NET Exam Result 2023 for the December session today, January 18. Candidates who appeared for the National Eligibility Test examination for the December session can check the results by visiting the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.ac.in and also the NTA website at nta.ac.in.

The UGC NET Exam Results were supposed to be declared on January 10, but it was later shifted to January 17. However, the UGC National Eligibility Test exam results have not been declared so far. The UGC NET 2023 exam result is expected to be out soon. The NTA has not shared any update about the new date. UGC NET Result 2023: NTA to Declare Scorecard of December Exam Today at ugcnet.nta.ac.in, Know Steps to Check Score.

Steps to Check UGC NET Result:

Visit the official website of UGC at ugcnet.nta.nic.in .

. Click on the UGC NET result link on the homepage.

Enter using your login details.

Your UGC NET result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the exam results thoroughly.

Take a print for future reference.

The UGC NET December 2023 exam was held from December 6 to December 19. The UGC NET exam was conducted in 83 subjects and in 292 cities across the country. A total of over nine lakh candidates appeared for the UGC NET 2023 examination. After the exams, the NTA released the provisional answer key on January 3. JEE Mains 2024: NTA Releases City Intimation Slip For Paper 1 Exam at jeemain.nta.ac.in, Know How to Download.

Candidates were able to raise objections to the provisional answer key till January 5. On the other hand, the archaeology subject answer key was released on January 8, with the objection window closing on January 10. The UGC-NET exam is conducted twice every year - first in June and later in December. For more details, candidates can check the official website of NTA.

