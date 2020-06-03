Cyclone Nisarga Landfall Started in Maharashtra, Process to be Completed in Next 3 Hours

Satellite picture of cyclone Nisarga (Photo Credits: IMD)

Maharashtra, June 3: Cyclone Nisarga has started its landfall and the process is expected to be completed in the next three hours. According to the IMD update, the center of the severe cyclone is very close to Maharashtra coast. The northeast sector of the eye of the severe cyclonic storm is entering into the land.

According to an earlier IMD update, the wind velocity is expected to be around 110 kmph in Mumbai at the time of landfall. NDRF has been kept on alert in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Daman and other districts as a precautionary measure in view of the impending Nisarga cyclone.

Cyclone Nisarga Landfall Started in Maharashtra:

The center of the severe #Cyclone Nisarga is very close to Maharashtra coast. Landfall process started & it will be completed during next 3 hours. The northeast sector of the eye of severe cyclonic storm is entering into land: IMD pic.twitter.com/Si1IEBGkOD — ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2020

The cyclone comes amid the raging pandemic in Maharashtra and Gujarat, which are among the worst-affected states due to COVID-19 in India. Since 1891, no weather system has turned into a cyclone and made landfall near Mumbai or along the Maharashtra coast during June. Nisarga Cyclone is, therefore, the first tropical cyclone in 129 years to hit Maharashtra in the month of June.

Just ahead of the landfall, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation announced that it made arrangements for about 35 schools as temporary shelters for citizens, who have been appealed to relocate there. The civic body has also made arrangements for pumps at more than 300 potential waterlogging areas.