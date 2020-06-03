IMD says wind picking up speed along the coast. It said, "Wind is picking up along the coast. Ratnagiri recorded 55 kmph at 08:30 IST. Squally wind reaching 55-65 kmph gusting to 75 kmph prevails along & off Konkan coast. It will gradually increase becoming 100-110 kmph gusting to 120 kmph in the afternoon during landfall time."
BMC issues advisory ahead of cyclonic storm, asks people to carry hammer in cars if driving in emergency. BMC said, "While it’s best that you stay at home during heavy rainfall; but if, for some unavoidable reason, you need to drive your car, please ensure that you carry a hammer or objects that can help you break the glass in case your car doors get jammed."
Heavy rain, gusty winds in Goa, flooding in some low-lying areas ahead of Cyclone Nisarga.
Evacuation process conducted by NDRF teams in Daman: National Disaster Response Force.
Wind conditions will further increase upto 100-110 gusting to 120 kmph as conditions are favorable for intensification. The higher Sea surface temperature and low vertical wind shear favored the intensification of severe cyclonic circulation, Says IMD
NDRF teams conducted evacuation of the population at Uttan village in Mira Bhaindar, Thane: NDRF (National Disaster Response Force).
According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), Cyclone Nisarga will turn into severe cyclonic storms and cross Maharashtra and Gujarat coast between Harihareshwar and Daman, close to Alibag in Maharashtra's Raigad district on Wednesday afternoon. The administration has stepped up to make appropriate arrangement in advance.Track the Movement of Cyclone Nisarga Live on This Map:
According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), Cyclone Nisarga will turn into severe cyclonic storms and cross Maharashtra and Gujarat coast between Harihareshwar and Daman, close to Alibaug in Maharashtra's Raigad district on Wednesday afternoon.
IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra in his prediction had already stated that severe cyclonic storm would have a wind speed of 90-105 kmph when it crosses the coast on June 3. As the cyclone approaches near Maharashtra, the state saw constant drizzling in parts of Mumbai. Areas like Parel, Mulund, Goregaon Vasai Road, Navi Mumbai reported drizzle since early evening. Districts including Palghar, Greater Mumbai, Raigad and Mumbai have been put on alert. Cyclone Nisarga Live Tracker Map: Check Movement, Forecast and Path of Severe Cyclonic Storm Which Will Make Landfall Near Alibaug on June 3.
As per IMD data, cyclone Nisarga is 155 km south-southwest of Alibaug and 200 km south-southwest of Mumbai and is approaching fast towards North Maharashtra coast with a speed of 13 kmph during past 6 hours. NRDF has deployed its 20 teams in view of the impending Nisarga cyclone. Eight teams are there is Mumbai, five in Raigad, two in Palghar, two in Thane. Ratnagiri also has two teams and one team has been kept in Sindhudurg.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday said that people who live in temporary or weak houses will be shifted to relief camps, adding that precautions would be taken during the relief and rehabilitation works, considering the prevalence of COVID-19. He had also asked people to stay indoors for two days. Also, ahead of the cyclone Nisarga, the Mumbai police imposed Section 144, prohibiting the movement of public on beaches, promenades and other places near to the coastline.