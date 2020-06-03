Mumbai, June 3: With severe cyclonic storm Nisarga all set to make its landfall in Maharashtra and South Gujarat coast today, the administration has stepped up to make appropriate arrangements in advance. According to India India Meteorological Department (IMD), Cyclone Nisarga will turn into severe cyclonic storms and cross Maharashtra and Gujarat coast between Harihareshwar and Daman, close to Alibaug in Maharashtra's Raigad district on Wednesday afternoon.

IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra in his prediction had already stated that severe cyclonic storm would have a wind speed of 90-105 kmph when it crosses the coast on June 3. As the cyclone approaches near Maharashtra, the state saw constant drizzling in parts of Mumbai. Areas like Parel, Mulund, Goregaon Vasai Road, Navi Mumbai reported drizzle since early evening. Districts including Palghar, Greater Mumbai, Raigad and Mumbai have been put on alert. Cyclone Nisarga Live Tracker Map: Check Movement, Forecast and Path of Severe Cyclonic Storm Which Will Make Landfall Near Alibaug on June 3.

As per IMD data, cyclone Nisarga is 155 km south-southwest of Alibaug and 200 km south-southwest of Mumbai and is approaching fast towards North Maharashtra coast with a speed of 13 kmph during past 6 hours. NRDF has deployed its 20 teams in view of the impending Nisarga cyclone. Eight teams are there is Mumbai, five in Raigad, two in Palghar, two in Thane. Ratnagiri also has two teams and one team has been kept in Sindhudurg.

Track the Movement of Cyclone Nisarga Live on This Map:

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday said that people who live in temporary or weak houses will be shifted to relief camps, adding that precautions would be taken during the relief and rehabilitation works, considering the prevalence of COVID-19. He had also asked people to stay indoors for two days. Also, ahead of the cyclone Nisarga, the Mumbai police imposed Section 144, prohibiting the movement of public on beaches, promenades and other places near to the coastline.