New Delhi, May 12: Cyclone Tauktae may intensify into a Cyclonic Storm over the east central Arabian Sea on May 16, Sunday and continue to move north-northwestwards for some more time with further intensification, as per the India Meteorological Department. It this happens, Cyclone Tauktae will become the first cyclonic storm of 2021 to form in the North Indian Ocean region. Cyclone Tauktae Live Tracker Map: Track Realtime Path of Low Pressure Area Forming in Arabian Sea Which May Intensify Into First Cyclonic Storm of 2021.

The IMD has also issued the cautioned the fishermen against venturing into the southeast Arabian Sea and adjoining Maldives, Comorin and Lakshadweep area, Kerala coast from morning of May 13 and in east central Arabian sea, off Karnataka-Goa, Maharashtra and Goa coasts from the night of May 14 in view of the likely Cyclonic Storm. Arnab, Aag, Tej, Vyom, Gati, Gulab, Pinku, Boom: Check IMD's New List of Names of 169 Upcoming Cyclones.

In wake of the alert from the Indian Meteorological Department, the ICG Ships and India Coast Guard Dornier aircrafts on patrol relayed weather warning to fishermen at sea on VHF Channel to return to nearest shores on Wednesday. Watch Video Here:

Cyclone #Tauktae may intensify into a Cyclonic Storm over east central Arabian Sea by 16 May 21. ICG Ships and @IndiaCoastGuard Dornier aircrafts on patrol relayed weather warning to fishermen at sea on VHF Channel to return to nearest shores pic.twitter.com/cNOcmwS4kv — Prasar Bharati News Services पी.बी.एन.एस. (@PBNS_India) May 12, 2021

IMD also said that under the influence of the cyclonic storm, certain places are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall during May 14 and May 16. Lakshadweep is likely to witness isolated extremely heavy rainfall on May 15 and May 15. Kerala, Tamil Nadu and coastal and south Interior Karnataka are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall on during May 14 to May 16.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 12, 2021 06:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).