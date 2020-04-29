Arnab, Aag, Tej, Vyom, Gati, Gulab, Pinku, Boom: Check IMD's New List of Names of 169 Upcoming Cyclones

Cyclone (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

New Delhi, April 29: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday released a new list of names of tropical cyclones over the north Indian Ocean. The list comprises names of 13 cyclones each for the 13 member countries, taking the total number of cyclone names to 169. From India, the names included in the IMD cylone list include include Gati, Tej, Murasu, Aag, Vyom, Jhar, Probaho, Neer, Prabhanjan, Ghurni, Ambud, Jaladhi and Vega. The other names by member nations include Boom, Gulab, Gulnar, Azar, Pinku, Quffal, Suhail, Asuri, Brom, Lulu, Mouj among others. The new detailed list includes the cyclone names that would originate in the Arabian Sea, Bay of Bengal and the Indian Ocean.

All countries contributed a set of names which are assigned sequentially on the basis of the first Alphabet of the member country. Reports inform that if the speed of a cyclone is more than 34 nautical miles per hour, it becomes necessary to give it a special name. In the Indian Ocean region which comprise of 8 countries (India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Maldives, Myanmar, Oman and Thailand) give the names of the cyclonic storms since 2004. Cyclones In India in 2019: From Cyclone Pabuk to Pawan, Here Are 8 Cyclones That Wreaked Havoc This Year.

Take a Look at the 169 Names of Cyclones by IMD:

IMD issues new list of Names of Tropical Cyclones over north Indian Ocean. The current list has a total of 169 names including 13 names each from 13 WMO/ESCAP member countries. Detailed Press Release available at https://t.co/dArV0Ug8nh and https://t.co/wRl94BzRXr pic.twitter.com/ge0oVz4riD — India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) April 28, 2020

There are six Regional Specialised Meteorological Centres (RSMCs) and five regional Tropical Cyclone Warning Centres (TCWCs) across the world which issue advisories and names of tropical cyclones. The IMD is one of the six RSMCs to provide tropical cyclone and storm surge advisories. IMD gives advisories to 13 member nations including Bangladesh, India, Iran, Maldives, Myanmar, Oman, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka, Thailand, the UAE and Yemen. Monsoon 2020: Rainfall Likely to Hit Kerala on June 1.

The process of naming cyclonic storms in a systematic manner begun in 2000. Prior to this, the storms were identified with numbers or letters. This made it difficult to predict them. Later, the eight nations in the Indian Ocean region contributed a set of names which are assigned sequentially on the basis of the first Alphabet of the member country. As any cyclone forms in the area of these 8 countries, predefined name is given to this cyclone.