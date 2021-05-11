Mumbai, May 10: A low-pressure area forming in the Arabian Sea will intensify into Cyclone Tauktae in the coming days, according weather forecasters, including the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Cyclone Tauktae, if realised, will be the first cyclonic storm of 2021 to form in the North Indian Ocean region. Scroll down to get online tracker for Cyclone Tauktae, which may become the first cyclonic storm of 2021. Arnab, Aag, Tej, Vyom, Gati, Gulab, Pinku, Boom: Check IMD's New List of Names of 169 Upcoming Cyclones.

Tauktae is one of the names proposed by Myanmar for cyclones emerging in the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea. One can track development surrounding Cyclone Tauktae on www.cyclone.com. Here's the direct link for Cyclone Tauktae tracker. According to the IMD, a low pressure area will form in the Arabian sea on May 14. It may intensify into a cyclonic storm around May 16, said the IMD.

The Met department has also issued a warning of light to moderate rainfall over Lakshadweep, Kerala, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu from Thursday onward lasting till May 16. Parts of Gujarat and Lakshadweep may face the wrath of the cyclonic storm if it reaches the Indian coast. According to the IMD, coasts off Kerala, Goa, Karnataka and Maharashtra would also experience similar gale wind till May 16.

India had witnesses two cyclones by May last year - Cyclone Amphan in the Bay of Bengal, and Cyclone Nisarga in the Arabian Sea. On average, there are 5 cyclones taking place in a year.

