New Delhi, May 19: Cyclone Tauktae has now weakened into a depression over Gujarat and is now moving northeastwards towards Rajasthan and other northern states. As of May 19 at 5:30 am, the depression lies near Rajasthan and adjoining the Gujarat region which is about 60 kms west-southwest of Udaipur (Rajasthan) and 110 km east-northeast of Deesa (Gujarat region). According to the weather bulletin released by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), it is very likely to move northeastwards and weaken gradually into a Well Marked Low-pressure area during the next 12 hours. PM Narendra Modi to Visit Gujarat, Diu Today to Review Damage Caused by Cyclone Tauktae.

In the wake of the current weather conditions, Delhi and its adjoining areas of entire National Capital Region including Bahadurgarh, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh, Noida) Panipat, Gannaur, Sonipat, Gohana would witness light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with a speed of 30-40 km/h on Wednesday. Cyclone Tauktae Makes Landfall in Gujarat; 6 Deaths Reported in Maharashtra Due to Tropical Cyclonic Storm.

Remnants of the Cyclone Tauktae and its interaction with the approaching Western Disturbance is likely to cause fairly widespread to widespread rainfall/thunderstorms over the Western Himalayan Region and adjoining plains of Northwest India during May 19-20. The system would bring heavy rainfall over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Punjab and West Uttar Pradesh on May 19.

The IMD said that the remnant of the system is very likely to move further northeastwards across Rajasthan to west Uttar Pradesh during the next two days. "Tidal wave above the astronomical tide of about 1-2 meter (m) over Anand & Amreli, Gir Somnath, Diu, Bhavnagar and of about 1 m over Bharuch, southern parts of Ahmedabad, Surat, Navsari, Valsad is likely to inundate coastal areas during next 06 hours", the IMD said.

