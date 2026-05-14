DDA Nagrik Awaas Yojana 2026: Booking Deadline Extended to May 31, Flats Available From INR 18 Lakh With up to 25% Discount

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has extended the booking deadline for its DDA Nagrik Awaas Yojana 2026, giving homebuyers more time to secure affordable flats in the national capital. Interested buyers can now register and book their flats until 31 May 2026.

What Is DDA Nagrik Awaas Yojana 2026?

Launched in January 2026, the scheme aims to provide affordable housing across income groups in Delhi. The DDA is offering flats in Narela and Sirspur under four categories: EWS, LIG, MIG, and HIG, with prices starting at approximately INR 18 lakh. A flat discount of up to 25% makes this one of the most competitive government housing offers in recent years.

Who Should Apply?

This scheme is ideal for first-time homebuyers, middle-income families, salaried professionals, and long-term investors looking for affordable property in Delhi. With rising rents and soaring private property prices pushing buyers towards Noida, Ghaziabad, and Faridabad, DDA's scheme brings a genuine opportunity to own a home within Delhi's borders. MHADA Lottery 2026: Registration Deadline, Result Date, How To Apply Online for 295 Apartments in Pune.

Booking Amounts and How to Apply

Allotment is on a First Come, First Served (FCFS) basis. Applications can be made online through the DDA Housing Portal with a non-refundable registration fee of INR 2,500.

Booking amounts by category: HIG at INR 10 lakh, MIG at INR 4 lakh, LIG at INR 1 lakh, and EWS at INR 50,000. MHADA Lottery 2026: How To Apply Online for 2,640 Affordable Flats in Mumbai.

Location Advantage: Narela and Sirspur

Though situated in Delhi's outer zones, both Narela and Sirspur are witnessing rapid infrastructure growth, including metro expansion, improved roads, proximity to the GT-Karnal Highway, and growing industrial and logistics development. Experts believe property values in these areas are likely to appreciate steadily over the coming years.

Risks to Keep in Mind

Buyers should note that social infrastructure in parts of Narela is still developing, resale may take time, and immediate rental income is not guaranteed. Experts advise a site visit before finalising any decision, and caution against focusing only on the discounted price. Stamp duty, registration fees, EMI capacity, maintenance costs, and interior expenses must all be factored in.

Is It Worth Buying?

For budget-conscious buyers seeking a government-backed, legally secure property in Delhi with long-term appreciation potential, DDA Nagrik Awaas Yojana 2026 is a solid opportunity. Those expecting prime locations or quick luxury returns may want to look elsewhere. But for genuine end-users and patient investors, the deadline of 31 May 2026 is one worth acting on.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 14, 2026 03:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).