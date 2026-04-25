MHADA Lottery 2026: Registration Deadline, Result Date, How To Apply Online for 295 Apartments in Pune

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The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority has launched a new housing opportunity in Pune district, offering 295 affordable flats under the First-Come, First-Served (FCFS) scheme. Interested buyers can complete their registration online via the official portal starting May 4, 2026, from 11 AM.

Registration Deadline and Result Date

The registration process will begin on May 4, 2026, and will continue until all available units are sold, as this is an FCFS-based scheme. Unlike lottery-based allotments, there is no fixed result date, and flats will be allotted instantly to eligible applicants upon successful booking and payment.

Flat Distribution and Locations

Out of the 295 units, 113 flats fall under the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) scheme, while 182 units are part of the Pimpri-Chinchwad region under MHADA. The flats are available in multiple configurations including 1RK, 1BHK, and 2BHK.

These homes are located across key residential areas such as Chikhali, Tathawade, Wakad, Lohgaon, Mundhwa, Wagholi, Pisoli, Hadapsar, Balewadi, Punawale, and more, offering a wide range of options for buyers. MHADA Lottery 2026: How To Apply Online for 2,640 Affordable Flats in Mumbai.

Pricing, EMD and Application Details

Applicants are required to pay an Earnest Money Deposit (EMD) of INR 20,000 to participate in the scheme. MHADA has advised buyers to review the detailed information booklet available on its official website to understand eligibility, pricing, and the application process.

Mumbai FCFS Scheme Update

Earlier in February 2026, MHADA had introduced a similar FCFS scheme in Mumbai with 118 flats. While 64 units were sold, several apartments remain unsold. To boost demand, MHADA is considering price reductions of 10% to 20% on select units. Mumbai MHADA Lottery 2026 Registration: Apply for 2,640 Affordable Homes at housing.mhada.gov.in.

These Mumbai flats are located in areas such as Kandivali, Wadala, Powai, Andheri, Ghatkopar, and Lower Parel, with over 70% priced below INR 2 crore and many options available under INR 1 crore.

With flexible pricing and multiple location choices, the MHADA Pune FCFS scheme is expected to attract strong interest from homebuyers seeking affordable housing options.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Hindustan Times), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 25, 2026 11:34 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).