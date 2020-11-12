Ayodhya, November 12: Preparations are underway for 'Deepotsav' celebrations here at Ram ki Paidi in Ayodhya, in strict compliance with the coronavirus guidelines. Several people on Thursday decorated the venue with diyas, paintings and rangolis for 'Deepotsav', which will be held from November 11 to 13. This year 5.51 lakh earthen lamps would be lit at Ram ki Paidi ghats. It is the fourth 'Deepotsav' organised by the government of Uttar Pradesh in Ayodhya.

Hassan Ali, a local artist at the venue said, "We have come here to celebrate Deepotsav. I like working here. I have designed several jhankis (tableaus)." A local painter said, "I have painted all the tableaus with bright colours. We are being paid for our work. We feel happy working for this event."

More than 100 workers dedicated for the preparation of 11 tableaus. Colourful tableau and various traditional dances are performed at the Shobha Yatra. The yatra will be followed by the Deepotsav on the Ram Janmabhoomi site. Mission Shakti: Yogi Adityanath to Showcase Programme for Women Empowerment in 'Deepotsav' Celebrations.

"As per the directions of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deepotsav 2020 that will be held in Ayodhya, there are arrangements for virtual Deepotsav. Due to COVID-19, devotees who are unable to reach Ayodhya will be able to light a lamp in front of Sri Ram Lala Virajman through the website," a tweet from the Office of Chief Minister, Uttar Pradesh had said.