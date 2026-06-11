Dehradun Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Thursday, 11 June 2026: Drizzle and Moderate Rain Expected With a High of 32°C

Dehradun residents can expect a dynamic weather pattern on Thursday, June 11, 2026, with conditions transitioning from clear skies to intermittent drizzle and moderate rain throughout the day. While the morning will start clear and pleasant, forecasters predict a gradual increase in cloud cover and a higher probability of precipitation as the day progresses. The temperature will hover around a comfortable 29°C, feeling slightly warmer at 32°C due to humidity levels of 56% and gentle winds of 3 km/h.

Current Weather in Dehradun, India — Thursday, 11 June 2026 Temperature 29°C Feels Like 32°C Conditions Clear sky Humidity 56% Wind Speed 3 km/h

Hourly Outlook for Dehradun — Thursday, 11 June 2026 Time (IST) Temp Conditions Rain Wind 08:00 29°C Clear sky 6% 4 km/h 10:00 31°C Partly cloudy 2% 9 km/h 12:00 31°C Moderate drizzle 13% 11 km/h 14:00 32°C Light drizzle 37% 8 km/h 16:00 31°C Light drizzle 50% 7 km/h 18:00 22°C Moderate rain 63% 7 km/h 20:00 23°C Partly cloudy 71% 4 km/h 22:00 22°C Partly cloudy 43% 2 km/h

Dehradun, India Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

The hourly forecast indicates a gradual shift. The early morning hours, starting at 8:00 AM, will be clear with a low 6% chance of rain. By 10:00 AM, expect partly cloudy skies and a slight increase in wind speed to 9 km/h. The midday hours, from 12:00 PM onwards, will see the onset of light to moderate drizzle, with rain probabilities climbing to 13% and later to 37% by 2:00 PM. This pattern of light drizzle is expected to continue through the afternoon, reaching a 50% chance of rain by 4:00 PM, as temperatures peak around 31-32°C. Residents are advised to carry umbrellas or raincoats, especially for their afternoon commutes or any outdoor activities. Patna Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Thursday, 11 June 2026: Clear Skies with Chance of Afternoon Drizzle and Evening Thunderstorms, High of 34°C.

As the evening approaches, Dehradun could experience more significant rainfall. By 6:00 PM, the forecast shows a 63% chance of moderate rain, with temperatures dropping to around 22°C. This suggests a welcome relief from the daytime warmth but will require adjustments for those planning evening engagements. The late evening will transition back to partly cloudy conditions, with rain chances remaining elevated at 71% by 8:00 PM before gradually subsiding to 43% by 10:00 PM, with the temperature settling around 22-23°C.

Considering the variable conditions, it is advisable for Dehradun citizens to stay updated on the Dehradun weather update throughout the day. Light, breathable clothing is recommended for the warmer parts of the day, layered with a waterproof outer shell for the afternoon and evening showers. Commuters should allow for potential delays due to wet road conditions. Health precautions should focus on staying hydrated during the warmer periods and protecting oneself from sudden downpours. Shimla Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Thursday, 11 June 2026: Expect Drizzle With Highs Around 26°C.

While some reports indicated a possibility of more intense weather events earlier in the week, the prevailing forecast for Dehradun today points towards a day characterized by increasing cloudiness and scattered drizzle, culminating in moderate rain by early evening. This outlook provides a clear picture for planning your activities around the Dehradun temperature and weather forecast for June 11, 2026.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 11, 2026 08:23 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).