Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 Voter Slip Download: How to Check Your Name in Voters List Online

New Delhi, February 3: The Delhi assembly elections 2020 will be held on February 8. For 70 assembly seat spread across Delhi, 672 candidates are in the fray. The national capital has 81,05, 236 registered voters who can exercise their franchise on February 8. In order to cast vote, an electorate must check his/her name in the voter list, collect details such as polling station number and download voter slip. Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: Hits And Misses of Arvind Kejriwal's AAP.

The official websites of the Election Commission of India and the Election Commission - Delhi, help electorates find their names, polling booth number and other details in the voter list finalised for the Delhi assembly elections. The easiest way to check name in the electoral roll and get voter slip is to visit eci.gov.in. Click on "Search Name in Voter List" link. You can check your name in the voter list by submitting your personal details such as name, age and address, or can type your EPIC number (Election ID number).

Here's another way to find name in voter list and download voter slip for Delhi assembly elections 2020:

Visit ceodelhi.gov.in.

Click on "Electoral Roll Published on 21-JAN-2020" link.

Select language and click on "Main Roll".

Click on your assembly constituency and number where your locality is mentioned.

Enter captcha code and the voter list will open.

Delhi is witnessing a triangular electoral contest between the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress. In the 2015 Delhi assembly polls, Arvind Kejriwal's AAP came to power, winning 67 seats in the 70-member House. While the BJP could win just three seats, the Congress drew a blank.