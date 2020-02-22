Live Breaking News Headlines & Updates, February 22, 2020

Live Breaking News Image (Photo Credits: File Photo)

New Delhi, February 22: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate International Judicial Conference in Delhi today. PM will also address the opening ceremony of first ever Khelo India University Games, through video conferencing today. Stay tuned here for the live breaking news and updates from India and across the world.

In India, a 12-member delegation accompanying US President Trump to India will include Assistant to the President and Chief of Staff to the First Lady Robert Blair, Assistant to President and Special Representative for International Telecommunication Policy and Senior Advisor to the Chief of Staff.

According to sources, the China is yet to grant clearance to flight carrying relief supplies which will also get back remaining Indian nationals from virus-hit Wuhan city. According to a tweet by ANI, China continues to maintain there is no delay (even on Friday),day flight was supposed to go,but inexplicably clearance has not been given.

Earlier this month, PM Modi had written to Chinese President Xi Jinping conveying solidarity of people and government of India with people and Govt of China in meeting the challenge of coronavirus outbreak and had also offered to provide whatever assistance possible to China.