Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC): Entry and exit of Jaffrabad have been closed. Trains will not be halting at this station. South Korea reports 123 more Coronavirus cases, bringing total to 556 in the country, reports AFP news agency.

New Delhi, February 23: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, February 23, will address the nation through his 62nd 'Mann Ki Baat' programme at 11 am. It will be his second address through the monthly radio programme this year. Officially started from October 3, 2014, the radio programme aims to deliver the PM's voice and ideas to the general masses of India.

Roads are being cleaned in Uttar Pradesh's Agra ahead of US President Donald Trump's visit. Yogendra Kushwaha, a Municipal Corporation official said, "Currently the road from Pratap Pura crossing to Kheria Airport is being cleaned. The cleaning activities will continue on 23 Feb".

US President Donald Trump on Saturday, February 22, took to Twitter and said that he is looking forward to being with his "great friends" in India. "Look so forward to being with my great friends in INDIA!," Trump remarked while retweeting a morphed clip of an Indian movie--Baahubali.