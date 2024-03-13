After making a place in the playoffs of the Women's Premier League 2024, Delhi Capitals will be up against the bottom-placed Gujarat Giants in the last round-robin match of the tournament. Capitals and Mumbai Indians, are placed at 10 points, however, DC will have the chance to finish at 12 points which will mark their place in the WPL 2024 finals. However, even if DC lose the match they may ensure it happens with a low margin so that their Net Run Rate doesn't get affected.

Gujarat Giants on the other hand defeated UP Warriorz by eight runs in their previous Women's Premier League 2024 encounter. GG would want to finish their WPL campaign with a win and come back strong next year. RCB to Change Team Name to Royal Challengers Bengaluru Ahead of IPL 2024, Actor Rishab Shetty Features in Teaser (Watch Video)

When Is DC-W vs GG-W Match TATA WPL 2024? Know Date, Time and Venue?

Delhi Capitals face Gujarat Giants in match 20 of the Women's Premier League 2024 on Monday, March 12. The DC-W vs GG-W match will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium and it starts at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). The toss will be held at 7:00 pm IST.

Where To Watch Live Telecast of DC-W vs GG-W Match TATA WPL 2024?

Viacom 18 have the broadcasting rights of the TATA WPL 2024 in India and all the matches will be live telecasted on the Sports 18 Network channels. Fans can tune into the Sports 18 1/HD and Sports 18 Khel TV channels to catch the live action of the DC-W vs GG-W match 19 of WPL 2024 in India.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming of DC-W vs GG-W Match TATA WPL 2024?

JioCinema, the OTT platform of Viacom 18, have the online streaming rights of the TATA WPL 2024 and fans can tune into the JioCinema app or website to catch the free live streaming of the DC-W vs GG-W Match 19 of TATA WPL 2024 in India. Delhi Capitals are likely to come out on top, given their form this season.

