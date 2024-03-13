The Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will have its name changed to Royal Challengers Bengaluru and it might happen at the RCB unbox event which is scheduled to take place on March 19, 2024. The social media account of the franchise has released a teaser regarding the same. In that teaser we can see actor Rishabh Shetty has been featured and is also teasing the change of the name. RCB will be playing their first match of IPL 2024 against Chennai Super Kings on March 22. How to Buy IPL 2024 Tickets Online: Check Details to Buy Indian Premier League Season 17 Match Tickets.

