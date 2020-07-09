Kangra (Himachal Pradesh), July 9: Himachal Pradesh police in Kangra on Thursday caught a Delhi couple for visiting Dharamshala by producing fake COVID-19 negative certificates. Police said that they were sent to institutional quarantine centre and will be tested today. A case has also been filed against them.

Speaking to the media, Superintendent of Police for Kangra Vimukt Ranjan said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "Sent them to institutional quarantine centre, they'll be tested today. Case registered against them. Action will be taken according to their report." Tourists Allowed to Visit Himachal Pradesh with Prior Hotel Booking of at Least 5 Days

Adding more, the SP said, "They had first produced antibody test report which said it's not comprehensive COVID19 negative test. So we denied them entry. Y'day they returned with RT-PCR report on RML hospital's letter-head. We cross-verified it with RML & got to know it's fake, not issued by RML."

Here's what the SP said:

Earlier on July 3, the state government allowed entry of tourists with conditions such as a test report showing negative for COVID-19 and a prior hotel booking of at least five days.

