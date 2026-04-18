New Delhi, April 18: A brutal double murder was reported in South Delhi’s CR Park area, where a father and son were found dead, and another family member was injured in a violent attack, police said in an official statement issued on Saturday by senior officer Anant Mittal, IPS, DCP (South District). According to the police release, around 09:30 P.M. on April 17, information was received at PS CR Park from Max Super Speciality Hospital Saket regarding the admission of three individuals from Tara Apartments in Alaknanda, CR Park.

The victims were identified as Rakesh Sood (62) and his son Karan Sood (27), both of whom were declared brought dead by doctors upon arrival. A third victim, identified as Rahul, sustained injuries and is currently undergoing treatment. Delhi Shocker: Minor Boy Stabbed Multiple Times by 2–3 Assailants in Dayalpur, Police Launch Manhunt.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the incident stemmed from a long-standing enmity linked to prior disputes. Police stated that the accused, identified as Asad, a resident of Tara Apartments, allegedly attacked the victims with a sharp-edged weapon following a confrontation.

The accused has been detained by the police. Authorities have also registered a case under appropriate legal provisions at PS CR Park and initiated a detailed investigation into the matter to determine the sequence of events and motive behind the attack. Murder Over Loud Music During New Year Celebrations; 50-Year-Old Tailor Fatally Stabbed After Noise Complaint in Delhi’s Lal Bagh.

Police officials confirmed that further investigation is currently underway, including the collection of forensic evidence and statements from witnesses and family members. Additional legal action will be taken based on findings from the ongoing enquiry.

DCP South District Anant Mittal, IPS, stated in the official communication that the situation is being closely monitored and all necessary steps are being taken to ensure a thorough and fair investigation.

The case has triggered concern in the locality, with residents expressing shock over the violent incident in a residential neighbourhood. Authorities have assured that strict action will follow based on the evidence gathered during the investigation.

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