New Delhi, January 3: A 50-year-old tailor was fatally stabbed in northwest Delhi's Lal Bagh area on New Year’s Day after he confronted a group of juveniles over loud music and shouting. The victim, Bihari Lal, died at the hospital shortly after the attack. The altercation began when Lal, returning home from work, asked the group to stop their raucous behavior. Police report that a heated exchange escalated until one juvenile stabbed Lal, while an accomplice allegedly assaulted him. Authorities have apprehended one 14-year-old suspect and recovered the weapon. A second suspect, identified as Arun, remains at large. This incident was one of four violent deaths reported across the capital during the holiday celebrations, including two other fatal stabbings in Mangolpuri and Sultanpuri and a suspicious death in Narela. Mumbai: 19-Year-Old Girl Beaten to Death at New Year Party in Khar, Two Including Boyfriend Arrested.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (NDTV.com), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)