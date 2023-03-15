New Delhi, March 15: K Kavitha, Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader and daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, on Wednesday moved the Supreme Court seeking protection from arrest and challenging the summons by the Enforcement Directorate in a money-laundering case arising out of the alleged Delhi excise policy scam. Arvind Kejriwal Takes Hard Dig at PM Narendra Modi Over Manish Sisodia Arrest, Says ‘Educated Prime Minister Would Have Known Importance of Education’.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice P S Narasimha agreed to hear the plea of Kavitha, who is also a member of legislative council, on March 24.

“Can a woman be called to the office of the Enforcement Directorate?” her lawyer said while seeking an urgent hearing of the plea. It is "completely against the law", the lawyer said. On March 11, the BRS leader was questioned for hours by the Enforcement Directorate in the money laundering case.