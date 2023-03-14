Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday took a hard dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the arrest of Manish Sisodia. "The day the Prime Minister sent Manish Sisodia to jail, I felt that the PM of the country should be educated," Kejriwal said. The AAP national convenor further added that if the Prime Minister of the country was educated, he would have known the importance of education. Sisodia was arrested by the CBI on February 26 in connection with the alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the Delhi excise policy case. Arvind Kejriwal Says PM Narendra Modi Wanted To Stop Good Work in Delhi Citing Arrests of Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain.

Arvind Kejriwal Takes Dig at PM Narendra Modi:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)