A massive fire broke out on a floor of a residential apartment in Dwarka Sector 10 on Wednesday, February 21, 2024. The fire has now been doused with the help of four fire tenders. According to Delhi Fire Services, no casualties have been reported due to the incident. Further details are awaited. Delhi Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts in a House in Greater Kailash Area, Fire Tenders Present at Spot (Watch Video).

Delhi Fire

#WATCH | Delhi | Fire broke out on a floor of a residential apartment in Sector 10 Dwarka earlier today. The fire has now been doused with the help of four fire tenders. pic.twitter.com/hUpeRajOcy — ANI (@ANI) February 21, 2024

