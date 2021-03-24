New Delhi, March 24: After the Centre stopped the doorstep delivery of ration scheme MMGGRY (Mukhya Mantri Ghar Ghar Ration Yojana) of the Delhi government, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led government on Wednesday decided to implement the scheme without a name.

The Delhi cabinet approved to implement the doorstep delivery of ration scheme by dropping the name. The proposal for the same will now be sent to the central government.

Earlier the scheme was scheduled to be launched on March 25 under the name Mukhya Mantri Ghar Ghar Ration Yojana. However, the Union Ministry of Consumer Affairs stopped the implementation of the scheme citing that the subsidised foodgrains being allocated by the department for distribution under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) cannot be used for running any state-specific or other scheme under a different name other than NFSA.

"The use of new nomenclature or scheme name for distribution of NFSA foodgrains by the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi is not permissible," the Consumer Affairs Minister said.

The Delhi government is planning to provide packaged wheat flour, packaged rice and packaged sugar under the Targeted Public Distribution System.