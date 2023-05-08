New Delhi, May 8: The Delhi Police have arrested a 32-year-old man from Agra in Uttar Pradesh on charges of reportedly sexually assaulting a 62-year-old American woman by deceitfully proposing marriage, an official said on Monday.

The accused was identified as Gagandeep, a resident of Agra who runs a homestay there. The victim, in her complaint, alleged that in 2017 she came to India and stayed at Gagandeep's homestay. Ejaculation Not Necessary, Penetration Sufficient to Prove ‘Penetrative Sexual Assault’ Under POCSO Act: Andhra Pradesh High Court Uphold Conviction of Accused in Rape Case.

Later, they became friends and eventually got into a relationship, police said. Over the next few years, she kept visiting India to meet Gagandeep. She alleged that he had physical relations with her on the pretext of marriage, the police said. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Girl Dies by Suicide After Sexual Assault by Friend’s Father in Agra, Accused Arrested.

The woman said that once Gagandeep took her to Surjamal Vihar in Delhi's Shahdara, where he again had physical relations with her. Gagandeep also took her to Amritsar and other places and his family knew about their relationship. However, she later found out that he was cheating on her, the police said.

The police said that an FIR was registered under sections 376 (rape) and 328 (causing hurt by means of poison, etc., with intent to commit an offence) of the Indian Penal Code at Vivek Vihar Police Station on May 4. "The accused Gagandeep was arrested from Agra on May 6," the police added.

