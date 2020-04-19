Delhi Man Claiming to be COVID-19 Positive Threatens to Commit Suicide at Safdarjung Hospital, Spits at Authorities (Watch Video)

Man attempts suicide at Safdarjung Hospital | (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, April 19: A patient admitted in Safdarjung Hospital in the national capital attempted to commit suicide on Sunday after claiming that he was coronavirus positive. The person warned the authorities against attempting to save his life, saying that he would slit his wrist if anyone intervenes. He also warned to spit on the authorities to spread COVID-19. Delhi Doctor Commits Suicide; AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal Booked on Abetment Charge.

Undeterred, the staff at hospital took the risk of saving his life and foiling his suicide bid. While the person did not slit his wrist, he did spat on the rescue personnel. However, they were successful in catching hold of him and preventing him from committing suicide.

The chaotic situation erupted at third floor of the Safdarjung Hospital. The person entered into the balcony and threatened to jump off to end his life. A group of staff engaged with him from the ground, attempting to persuade him to walk back into safety. The rescue personnel, meanwhile, reached the spot and prevented the man for taking the extreme step.

The incident was caught on camera and shared by news agency ANI. The preliminary reports could not confirm whether the person was COVID-19 positive. Viewers watching the video below are warned that it contains abusive language.

Watch Video of Delhi Man's Suicide Attempt

#WATCH Delhi: Man attempted to commit suicide by jumping off floor 3 of Safdarjung Hospital today,saying he's COVID positive&if anyone comes close to him he'll cut his hand. He was seen spitting at authorities as they attempted to rescue him.He was rescued.(Note:Abusive language) pic.twitter.com/ZJhSOsET4N — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2020

As of now, it could not be confirmed whether the Delhi Police will take cognisance and act against the individual under relevant IPC sections related to attempt to suicide. The police, if it decides to prosecute him, may also charge him under the Epidemic Diseases Act for his attempt to spit on the rescue personnel.