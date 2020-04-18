Delhi Doctor Commits Suicide; AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal Booked on Abetment Charge

AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal. (Image: ANI/Twitter)

New Delhi, April 18: A doctor allegedly committed suicide in Durga Vihar in south Delhi on Saturday, holding AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal responsible for it, following which police registered a case against the legislator on charges of extortion and abetment to suicide, officials said.

Jarwal, however, said he is innocent and ready to face any investigation. Police said Rajendra Singh (52) allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself at the rooftop of his house. At around 6.15 am, the police received a PCR call about the incident. Delhi Doctor Blames AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal for Harassment, Commits Suicide.

Singh's son Hemant told the police that his father ran a clinic in Durga Vihar and was also in the business of water supply with the Delhi Jal Board since 2007. The police said a suicide note was recovered from Singh's house, alleging that Jarwal was responsible for his death.

A case of extortion, abetment to suicide has been registered against Jarwal, one Kapil Nagar and others at the Neb Sarai Police Station based on a complaint by Hemant, officials said. The body was later sent to AIIMS for post-mortem, he said.

Jarwal said he hadn't met or spoken to Singh in the last 8-10 months. "I have received this information through media that a doctor, who used to have a business in water tankers, has committed suicide and has mentioned my name in his suicide note. I would like to state that I am innocent. I haven't met or spoken to him in the last 8-10 months," Jarwal said in a statement.

"I have full faith in the judiciary and I am ready to face any investigation. I would only like to say that there have been attempts to trap me in the past and similar attempts are being made now too. Just like I have proved myself innocent in the past, I will do so now too. I am ready to cooperate with police in any kind of investigation," he added.

