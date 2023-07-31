New Delhi, July 31: A 31-year-old man died after jumping in front of a moving train at Delhi's Najafgarh metro station on Monday, Delhi Police official said. The deceased was identified as Manish Kumar, a resident of Prem Nagar in Najafgarh area who was working as a librarian in Uttarakhand’s Devprayag. Delhi Metro Bans Reels: DMRC Warns Passengers Against Making Reels and Recording Videos Inside Metro Train.

According to police, on Monday around 9.26 a.m, an information regarding a person jumping before metro at Najafgarh station was received following which a police team rushed to the spot. "Upon reaching the spot, it was discovered that Kumar had jumped in front of the metro train and died on the spot," said a senior police official. Mumbai: Man Jumps Into Arabian Sea From Bandra-Worli Sea Link, Indian Navy, Coast Guard Deploy Helicopter for Search Operation (Watch Video).

"The CCTV footage has been examined, and the family members of the deceased have arrived at the scene. Kumar was married and had a daughter. The Crime Team and FSL team are being summoned to inspect the area," added the official. “Inquest proceeding under section 174 CrPC is going on,” the official added.

