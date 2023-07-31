Mumbai, July 31: In a suspected case of suicide, an unidentified man jumped off the Bandra Worli Sea Link (BWSL) here into the Arabian Sea on Monday, police said. Teams of the Indian Coast Guard, Indian Navy and Mumbai Police have deployed a helicopter for a massive aerial and maritime search operation to track the person from the choppy waters in the Worli Bay. Man 'Falls' From Speeding Train in UP Video: Youth Miraculously Survives After Falling From Patliputra Express at Shahjahanpur Railway Station, Terrifying Footage Surfaces.

The identity of the person, where he hailed from and motive behind the extreme step is not clear.

The incident resulted in huge traffic snarls on both arms of the BWSL which the traffic police were attempting to clear to enable commuters to reach their destinations.