Delhi-Mumbai Expressway To Become Fully Operational After June 20; Check Route, Travel Time and Key Features

The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is on the verge of becoming fully operational, with officials indicating it could open to traffic any time after June 20, following the successful completion of a crucial 4.9-kilometre tunnel near Kota in Rajasthan.

The ambitious project was initially launched in 2019. While the extensive section connecting Delhi to Gujarat was completed earlier, the overall project faced minor delays due to land acquisition challenges. Built at an estimated cost of approximately INR 1 lakh crore, the expressway is now in its final stages of completion.

The Kota Tunnel: A First in Indian Infrastructure

The 4.9-kilometre tunnel near Kota represents a monumental engineering achievement. For the first time, an eight-lane highway has been built directly underneath an ecologically fragile zone - specifically the Mukundra Hills Tiger Reserve. No other tunnel in the country has ever accommodated an eight-lane road. Delhi-Dehradun Expressway Inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi: Route, Travel Time, Toll and Key Features.

The tunnel serves as a vital component of the 1,386-kilometre-long Delhi-Mumbai Expressway.

Travel Times Cut in Half

Once fully operational, road travel time between Delhi and Mumbai will be drastically reduced to just 12 hours - a journey that currently takes more than 24 hours. Ganga Expressway Opens: Enjoy 15 Days of Toll-Free Travel From Meerut to Prayagraj; Know How Much You Will Save.

Economic and Logistical Impact

Beyond cutting travel times, the expressway is projected to substantially lower logistics and freight transportation costs, while vastly improving interstate connectivity between Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and Maharashtra.

Wildlife Protection Built Into the Design

The subterranean design of the tunnel ensures the seamless movement of high-speed vehicles without disrupting local wildlife. The underground pass allowed engineers to bypass a long, winding route through the hills. This critical stretch in Kota was one of the last major missing links preventing uninterrupted traffic flow across the mega-expressway.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2026 06:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).