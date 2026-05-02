Ganga Expressway Opens: Enjoy 15 Days of Toll-Free Travel From Meerut to Prayagraj; Know How Much You Will Save

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi officially inaugurated the Ganga Expressway on April 29, marking a major milestone in Uttar Pradesh's infrastructure development. Spanning 594 kilometres, the expressway is designed to bridge the connectivity gap between Meerut in the west and Prayagraj in the east. To celebrate the opening, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced on Labour Day, May 1, that the corridor will remain toll-free for the first 15 days, allowing motorists to use the high-speed route without charges until May 13.

Significant Savings for Commuters

The 15-day waiver offers substantial financial relief for both private and commercial travellers. Based on standard expressway rates of INR 2.55 per kilometre, a full journey from Meerut to Prayagraj would typically cost a car owner approximately INR 1,515. PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates 594-KM-Long 6-Lane Ganga Expressway in Hardoi (Watch Video).

The savings are even higher for commercial operators, with light commercial vehicles saving roughly INR 2,405 per trip, while buses and heavy trucks stand to save nearly INR 4,840. This temporary reprieve is intended to encourage residents to experience the new infrastructure before formal tolling begins.

A New 'Lifeline' for Uttar Pradesh

During the inauguration in Hardoi, Prime Minister Modi described the expressway as the "foundation of Uttar Pradesh's economic transformation". The six-lane corridor - expandable to eight - traverses 12 districts, including Hapur, Bulandshahr, Sambhal, and Rae Bareli. The project aims to slash travel time between Meerut and Prayagraj from the current 12 hours to roughly 6 to 7 hours. Beyond speed, the expressway is expected to boost industrial hubs, agricultural marketing, and tourism across the state’s heartland.

Toll Collection and FASTag Integration

Official toll collection is scheduled to commence after the initial 15-day period, pending final cabinet approval of the rate charts. Once operational, the expressway will utilise a closed toll system, meaning commuters will only pay at their specific entry and exit points rather than at multiple intermediate plazas. Travel will be exclusively cashless, managed through FASTag to ensure seamless movement. Authorities have also installed advanced Number Plate Recognition (NPR) cameras and axle-detection sensors to prevent toll fraud and maintain high-speed traffic flow.

Developed by the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) under a public-private partnership (PPP) model, the Ganga Expressway was built at an estimated cost of INR 36,230 crore. It features modern amenities, including a 3.2-km emergency airstrip near Shahjahanpur for Indian Air Force aircraft and 27 planned industrial clusters along its route

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (NDTV), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 02, 2026 03:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).