New Delhi, April 23: The Delhi Police said on Saturday that it has arrested two people for murdering a man by smashing his face with bricks and later dumping his body on a vacant plot in the national capital.

The accused have been identified as Raj Kumar alias Raman, a resident of Delhi's Karala and Kartik, a resident of the capital's Begumpur area. According to the official, a call was received regarding a naked body found in a water-logged vacant plot in Karala's Vardhman Enclave of Shiv Nihar. On enquiry, the deceased was identified as Joginder, who was also a resident of Karala.

The police registered a case under Section 302 (punishment for murder), 201 (Causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at the Kanjhawala police station. Punjab: Months After Youth’s Murder in Ludhiana, Two Arrested.

During investigation, the CCTV footage was examined and the two suspects were identified and later apprehended. On interrogation, Kartik revealed that he had some personal issues with the deceased and to settle scores, he along with Rajkumar, first smashed the victim's face with bricks and thereafter dumped the body on the vacant plot.

The official said that they have recovered the blood stained clothes of the accused and the deceased. A further probe is on.

