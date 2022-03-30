Ludhiana, March 30: The police have arrested two persons on the charge of murder on Tuesday. Both accused have been arrested for murdering a youth. AS per the reports, the incident took place on January 1. The accused have been identified as Lovely, and his brother Rakesh Kumar, alias Suma, both residents of Mohalla Ucha Dhaurra.

As per the report published in the Tribune, the deceased, identified as Lovely, was allegedly murdered by the accused duo on the night of January 1. Reportedly, the deceased had gone to a DJ party in their neighborhood on January 1 night but did not return home. Following this, his brother registered a missing complaint.

As per the report, the body of the deceased was found by a Sallaichan village resident in a field, who immediately informed the police. Both the accused have been booked under relevant sections of IPC.

