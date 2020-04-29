Delhi Police Undertake 'Parikrama' of AIIMS to Thank Doctors, Medical Staff Amid Coronavirus Pandemic, Watch Video

Delhi Police Undertake 'Parikrama' of AIIMS to Thank Doctors (Photo Credits: MyGovIndia)

New Delhi, April 29: The Delhi Police on Wednesday undertook parikrama All India Institute of Medical Sciences or AIIMS in the national capital to thank doctors and healthcare workers for their contribution in the fight against coronavirus (COVID-19). As many as 51 'COVID Patrol' motorcycles of South Delhi District Police, led by female cops, expressed gratitude to doctors and other medical staff of AIIMS.

"Today evening, 51 ‘Covid Patrol’ motorcycles of South Delhi District Police expressed their gratitude & solidarity to our front line corona warriors AIIMS Doctors & paramedics. They are the real Heroes. And women cops in the lead," read a tweet by MyGovIndia. On Monday, a Delhi Police team led by Central DCP Eish Singhal undertook parikrama of Gurdwara Bangla Sahib to express gratitude to DSGMC for their commitment and support in fighting COVID-19.

Delhi Police Undertake 'Parikrama' of AIIMS:

Today evening, 51 ‘Covid Patrol’ motorcycles of South Delhi District Police expressed their gratitude & solidarity to our front line corona warriors AIIMS Doctors & paramedics. They are the real Heroes. And women cops in the lead.#IndiaFightsCorona #TogetherWeCan@DelhiPolice pic.twitter.com/8zciBT413l — MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) April 29, 2020

#WATCH — Police Personnel of South District performed 'Parikrama' of the AIIMS hospital to express their gratitude to Medical professionals through 51 Covid Patrol Bikes, which included Female personnel leading from the front: Delhi Police pic.twitter.com/wNShkIFK1H — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2020

This evoked praise from Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the Delhi Police for its gesture towards the Sikh community. "Good gesture by the Delhi Police. Our Gurudwaras have been doing exceptional work in serving people. Their compassion is appreciable," Modi said in a tweet. The Prime Minister was replying to the tweet of Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee (DSGMC) President Manjinder Singh Sirasa's tweet. Viral Videos of California Police Thanking Sikh Community by Circumambulating the Riverside Gurdwara with Blaring Sirens for Delivering Free Food and Masks Take Over Twitter.

"Amazing View: Delhi Police took the ‘parikrama' of the Gurudwara Bangla Sahib to thank for the services being provided by the Sikh community as Corona Warriors. They have set a new trend of paying respect," Sirsa had tweeted. The Gurudwara Bangla Sahib has been providing cooked meals for over 40,000 people on a daily basis to the city government since the nationwide lockdown was announced.

PM Narendra Modi's Tweet:

Good gesture by the @DelhiPolice. Our Gurudwaras have been doing exceptional work in serving people. Their compassion is appreciable. https://t.co/hdTn6vDFtj — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 27, 2020

Following PM Modi's tweet, Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivatsava also tweeted, "My sincere thanks and regards to the Prime Minister for appreciating and encouraging Delhi Police for paying gratitude to Gurudwara Bangla Sahib. Gurudwara Management Committee has provided food to more 75,000 needy people daily all through the lockdown period."