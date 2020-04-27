Viral Videos of California Police Thanking Sikh Community by Circumambulating the Riverside Gurdwara with Blaring Sirens for Delivering Free Food and Masks Take Over Twitter

Thank You Sikh Community Viral Video (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, a handful of happy moments works like magic. Some of the viral videos are proof that no matter what, humanity is still alive and it is giving us the strength to go through the tough times. The Sikh community is known for its generous, helpful and determined nature. Whether it is a bushfire, Tsunami, earthquake, a pandemic or even generally, Sikh people always make sure that their services come in use for the needy. Amid the COVID-19 outbreak, they are leaving no stone unturned in terms of helping the people in need. They are distributing free food and masks to not just the frontline workers but also to the general public. To honour their good deed, Police cruisers in California circumambulated around the Riverside Sikh Gurdwara in Jurupa Valley and thanked the Sikh community in the most unique way.

Showing gratitude for their noble deed of delivering food and masks to frontline workers and the public in general, the police officers drove around the Gurudwara with blaring sirens. In their own way, they thanked the Sikh community for helping the needy amid the pandemic. Videos of the thank you parade from California are going viral on social media. Twitter is flooded with gratitude and happiness. Take a look at the videos:

Well done guys. Police drive into a California Gurudwara, sirens blaring, to thank for free food being supplied by Sangat/Sikhs. Can’t verify authenticity but sounds/looks right. pic.twitter.com/G8pamI90Zh — K. C. Singh (@ambkcsingh) April 27, 2020

Here's Another One

Police cruisers in California circumambulated around the Riverside Sikh Gurdwara in Jurupa Valley to say Thank You to the Sikh community for delivering food to frontline workers and public in general. Sikhs also distributed free masks amid #COVID19pic.twitter.com/tWOB4oXf1p — Harjinder Singh Kukreja (@SinghLions) April 26, 2020

Recently, another such video capturing the generous gesture of the locals in Haryana's Ambala who offered garlands to the sanitation workers went viral. To honour their work amid the coronavirus pandemic in the country, the locals applauded sanitation workers by clapping for them and showering flower petals on them.

Last month when the pandemic was in its initial phase the Sikh Community in the US city of Los Angeles distributed thousands of meals a day and masks to healthcare professionals and people in need amid the coronavirus outbreak. The Sikh community in Australia was also working tirelessly to deliver free meals daily and groceries to people struggling with self-isolation and financial hardship amid the coronavirus crisis.