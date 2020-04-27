PM Narendra Modi Lauds Delhi Police For Appreciating Efforts of Sikh Community in Fight Against Coronavirus by Doing 'Parikarma' of Bangla Sahib Gurudwara

Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanks Delhi Police. (Photo Credit: ANI)

New Delhi, April 27: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday lauded Delhi police for appreciating Sikh community’s efforts in combating coronavirus. PM Modi called it a “good gesture”. While reacting to Shrimoni Akali Dal leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa’s tweet, in which he shared a video of Delhi Police appreciating COVID warriors by doing “parikarma” of Bangla Sahib Gurudwara, the Prime Minister said the compassion of the Sikh Community is appreciable. Coronavirus Cases in India Reach 28,380, Death Toll Stands at 886 After 60 COVID-19 Patients Die in Past 24 Hours.

PM Modi in the tweet also hailed the Sikh community for offering food to police personnel who are frontline warriors in fighting COVID-19. PM Modi tweeted, “Good gesture by the @DelhiPolice. Our Gurudwaras have been doing exceptional work in serving people. Their compassion is appreciable.” Viral Videos of California Police Thanking Sikh Community by Circumambulating the Riverside Gurdwara with Blaring Sirens for Delivering Free Food and Masks Take Over Twitter.

PM Narendra Modi's Tweet:

Good gesture by the @DelhiPolice. Our Gurudwaras have been doing exceptional work in serving people. Their compassion is appreciable. https://t.co/hdTn6vDFtj — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 27, 2020

In Delhi, 2,918 people have contracted coronavirus until now. Fifty-four deaths were also reported in the national capital territory. Over 850 patients have recovered from the deadly virus so far in Delhi. Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus in India increased to 28,380, while, the death toll also jumped to 886 on Monday.