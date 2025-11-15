New Delhi, November 15: In a major development, the Delhi Police Crime Branch has intensified its probe into Al Falah University as part of the ongoing investigation into the November 10 Delhi bomb blast and has filed two FIRs against the university. According to Delhi Police, the Crime Branch has registered two separate FIRs against the university—one under sections related to cheating and another under provisions dealing with forgery.

A Crime Branch team on Saturday visited the university’s Okhla office, seeking key documents after issuing a formal notice to the institution. Officials said the action is part of a wider inquiry into possible irregularities linked to individuals associated with the university. Meanwhile, fresh details have surfaced from Nuh, where Dr Umar was reportedly seen wandering for several hours before the blast that claimed his life. Sources say he had rented a room behind the Goyal Ultrasound Centre in Nuh for 10 days. Delhi Red Fort Car Blast: AIU Suspends Al-Falah University’s Membership Following Terror Probe Links, Says ‘It Does Not Appear to Be in Good Standing’.

The room, taken on rent from a local woman, was arranged with the help of an electrician named Shoeb, identified as a staff member of Al Falah University. Following the blast, teams from the Delhi Police, the National Investigation Agency (NIA), and the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) Nuh raided the rented accommodation, which was found locked. Investigators suspect it may hold crucial leads in understanding Dr Umar’s movement and possible connections in the area. CCTV footage from Goyal Ultrasound Centre is currently being examined. Delhi Blast: MBBS Student of Al-Falah University Arrested From West Bengal’s Dalkhola in Connection With Car Explosion Near Red Fort Metro Station.

Initial inputs suggest that the i20 car involved in the explosion is visible in the footage, potentially helping in reconstructing the sequence of events leading up to the incident. Sources indicate that multiple raiding teams from the NIA, Delhi Police, and Haryana Police are continuously sweeping various locations in Nuh and adjoining areas to track down individuals who may have had contact with Dr Umar or who could be linked to the blast. With the Crime Branch turning its attention toward Al Falah University and investigators uncovering new details in Nuh, the probe appears to be widening rapidly.

