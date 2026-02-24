Jammu, February 24: Following the arrest of Indian Youth Congress (IYC) President Uday Bhanu Chib in connection with the protest during the AI India Impact Summit 2026, his mother, Rajni Bala, on Tuesday said that she was proud of her son while defending the protest. Speaking to ANI, Bala said that the protest at Bharat Mandapam during the summit was carried out within constitutional limits, noting her son's words that sometimes it is necessary to follow the path of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh. She further urged the youth of the country to follow the ideals of the freedom fighter.

"My son said that we follow Gandhi's path and can even become Bhagat Singh if necessary, and I'm proud of him. Today, we need Bhagat Singh, and I urge all young people to become Bhagat Singh and think about their country," she said. "Those who protested haven't committed any crime. The Constitution has given us the right to protest. They protested for the people of the country, for the farmers of the country, for the youth of the country, and for those who are unemployed and have no work to do," she added. 'Apne Babbar Sher Saathiyon Par Garv Hai': Rahul Gandhi Stands With Indian Youth Congress, Slams Centre After Arrest of Uday Bhanu Chib at AI Summit Protest.

She further drew comparisons with past protests by the BJP during the UPA government and questioned if the incidents, such as Galgotias University presenting a Chinese robot as their own during the summit, weren't embarrassing. "When the Commonwealth Games were held, so many delegates and athletes from all over the world came; the BJP protested during the Commonwealth Games...When Galgotias University presented China's robot as their own on the first day of the summit, claiming it was their innovation, then we weren't embarrassed in front of the world," she said.

Reiterating her support for her son, she said, "I am proud of my son. We choose the right path and will do the right thing. In the end, truth always prevails. I have no regrets. It doesn't matter how long they keep my son in jail." "Even when Bhagat Singh was martyred, these people didn't support him. Those who are in power today were against him," she added. Meanwhile, a Delhi Court today granted four days' police custody of IYC President Uday Bhanu Chib in connection with the protest case at Bharat Mandapam during the India AI Impact Summit 2026. PM Narendra Modi Bashes Congress Over Shirtless Protest, Thanks INDIA Bloc Allies for Criticising the Act (Watch Videos).

According to officials, Chib is accused of being the main conspirator and mastermind behind the incident of unlawful assembly on Friday, February 20, 2026, at the venue and was reportedly involved in raising anti-national slogans and attempting to incite a riot-like situation. Chib was arrested under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including section 196 for promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, or language, which is a non-bailable offence.