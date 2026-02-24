New Delhi, February 24: Congress leader and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday expressed solidarity with the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) following the arrest of its National President Uday Bhanu Chib in connection with the protest at Bharat Mandapam during the India AI Impact Summit 2026, calling the Youth Congress members "fearless" and praising their peaceful protest. In a post on X, Gandhi said, "Peaceful protest is our historical legacy. It is in our blood and is the democratic right of every Indian. I am proud of my Babbar Sher comrades in the Youth Congress, who have fearlessly raised their voices in the interest of the country against the 'COMPROMISED PM'."

He criticised the recently concluded framework of the India-US interim trade agreement, saying it compromises the interests of farmers, the textile industry, and the country's data security. The senior Congress leader further slammed the centre following the arrest of Chib and other Youth Congress workers, calling the move a "proof of dictatorial tendencies and cowardice". "The Trade Deal with America has compromised the interests of the country. This agreement will harm our farmers and textile industry and hand over our data to America. The arrest of Youth Congress President Uday Bhanu Chib and other IYC comrades for bringing this truth before the country is proof of dictatorial tendencies and cowardice," his post added.

The Congress leader further reiterated the party's support for the Youth Congress members, stating, "The Congress Party and I stand firmly with our Babbar Sher comrades. Holding a mirror to the truth to power is not a crime, it is patriotism. Do not fear -- truth and the Constitution are with us." His remark comes after Chib was arrested earlier today in connection with an ongoing investigation into the protest at the AI Impact Summit 2026, held at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital.

शांतिपूर्ण विरोध हमारी ऐतिहासिक धरोहर है। यह हमारे खून में है और हर भारतीय का लोकतांत्रिक अधिकार है। मुझे युवा कांग्रेस के अपने बब्बर शेर साथियों पर गर्व है, जिन्होंने ‘COMPROMISED PM’ के खिलाफ निडर होकर देश के हित में आवाज़ उठाई है। अमेरिका के साथ हुए Trade Deal में देश के… — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 24, 2026

Chib was arrested under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including section 196 for promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, or language, which is a non-bailable offence. Following his arrest, he was brought to Patiala House Court by the police. The Court reserved its order on the police plea seeking seven days' custody of the Youth Congress President in connection with the protest case. Meanwhile, the ongoing investigation into the Indian Youth Congress protest during the summit has been transferred to the Delhi Police Crime Branch.