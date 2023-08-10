New Delhi, August 10: A 23-year-old man was arrested for allegedly making obscene gestures at a woman at Delhi metro station in the national capital, Delhi Police said on Thursday. The accused has been identified as Shivam Sharma, a graduate in B.Pharma and presently working in a marketing department in a pharmaceutical company.

According to police, on Monday, the complainant stated that she had taken the metro from Tughlakabad metro station and de-boarded at Mandi House metro station.

"While she was waiting for her friend at Platform no 1, the accused stood at Platform no 2 and started a highly objectionable act and obscene act/gesture after seeing her. In this instance, the complainant got scared and approached the CISF Staff at the metro station," Deputy Commissioner of Police, Metro, G Ram Gopal Naik said. However, by the time the CISF officials reached the accused took the metro and fled.

"The complainant then posted the incident on Twitter (now known as 'X') and immediately, the Delhi police at Pragati Maidan metro police station contacted the complainant and registered the case," Naik said.

During the investigation, the CCTV footage of the entire incident was saved for further probe in the matter. "On the basis of CCTV footages, the photographs of the accused were also developed and shared with members of other teams to establish his identity. By making best efforts, the team developed the information that the accused de-boarded from the metro train at Nangli metro station,” said the official.

"Police team further analysed the CCTV cameras installed in the local area outside the Nangli metro station and found that the accused was residing in Rajiv Nagar, Begumpur, Delhi. He was subsequently apprehended," the DCP added.

DMRC's Principal Executive Director Anuj Dayal said that such issues are viewed with great seriousness and in this particular case also, all necessary assistance was extended to the police, which led to the arrest of the accused. "After receiving the complaint on social media, we immediately contacted the complainant and collected all necessary details. Through CCTV footage the location of the person and his entry to the station was established. It could be traced that he had booked the ticket online and his phone number also could be found. All details were shared with the police who took prompt action and arrested the individual today," he said.

