In a shocking case in Delhi, a 19-year-old student was arrested on Tuesday (February 21) for allegedly making a fake Instagram account and sending obscene pictures and messages to her friend's sister and relatives. The girl did this to take revenge on her friend, news agency ANI reported. The Delhi police have collected mobile phones and sim cards as evidence. More details awaited in the case. Flipkart Delivery Agent Arrested by Mumbai Police From Pune for Making Obscene Video Calls, Sending Photos on WhatsApp to Over 30 Women.

Delhi Student Sends Obscene Pictures And Messages To Friend's Family:

A 19-year-old student was apprehended for making fake Instagram profiles & sending obscene pictures & messages to her friend's sister & relatives to take revenge. Incriminating evidence incl mobile phone & sim cards used to send obscene messages were recovered: DCP North pic.twitter.com/SiLIOJxlyt — ANI (@ANI) February 21, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)