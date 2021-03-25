New Delhi, March 25: A video showing a man mercilessly thrashing another person and asking him to chant "Pakistan Murdabad" is going viral on social media platforms. According to reports, the video is of an incident that took place in northeast Delhi’s Khajuri Khas area. Police registered a case in connection with the assault and arrested an accused, according to DCP (North East) Sanjay Kumar Sain. Gurugram Shocker: Minor Boy Sodomised by 20-Year-Old Man; Accused Arrested.

In the video, the victim is seen lying on the ground and the accused, identified as Ajay Goswami, can be heard asking him to chant "Pakistan Murdabad". Another man, who is not seen in the video, asks the victim to raise his volume as his attacker holds him by his collar. The accused then picks the victim up by his shirt and throws him on the ground. The person behind the camera keeps asking the victim to chant "Hindustan Zinadabad", "Asaduddin Owaisi Murdabad" and "Pakistan Murdabad" slogans. Karnataka Lynching: 10-Year-Old Boy Beaten to Death Over Suspicion of Stealing Snacks From Grocery Store in Haveri; Case Registered.

After the video went viral, Twitter handle of DCP North East Delhi wrote: "A video of Khajoori Khas incident is in circulation on social media. Cognizance of the incident has been taken and a criminal case has been registered. The accused has been arrested and investigation of the case is in progress." While Goswami is an accused in northeast Delhi riot cases, the victim also has criminal background.

Delhi Police Take Action:

A video of Khajoori Khas incident is in circulation on social media. Cognizance of the incident has been taken and a criminal case has been registered. The accused has been arrested and investigation of the case is in progress.@CPDelhi @cp_delhi — DCP North East Delhi (@DCPNEastDelhi) March 24, 2021

Reacting to the incident, AIMIM lawmaker Asaduddin Owaisi tweeted: "Petty criminals have found a way to upgrade themselves by beating up Muslims, forcing them to chant slogans & making a video of themselves. They have no fear of law & no fear of being socially shunned (sic)."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 25, 2021 01:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).