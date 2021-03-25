Gurugram, March 25: In a shocking incident, a 10-year-old boy was allegedly sodomised by a 20-year-old man in Gurugram on an intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday. The incident took place in Gurugram’s sector 50. The accused was arrested by police after the boy’s family filed a complaint at Sector 50 police station. The families of the boy and the suspect are neighbours. Uttar Pradesh: 7-year-old Boy Sodomised in Muzaffarnagar.

According to a report published in The Times of India, the accused on Tuesday approached the boy‘s family and requested his parents to let the minor stay at his home at night as his family had gone out. The lives with his mother, who had gone to Bihar to visit his ailing brother. During the night, he molested the boy. The accused even threatened the minor not to tell anybody about the incident. Two Juveniles Held for Sodomising, killing 10-year-old Noida Boy.

However, the boy narrated the entire incident to his family as soon as he returned home in the morning. After which, the family of the minor approached the police. An FIR has been registered in the matter under Section 6 of the POCSO Act and Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The police confirmed the arrest of the accused. The suspect was reportedly arrested from his friend’s house in Sector 51. He was sent to 14-day judicial custody.

