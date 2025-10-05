New Delhi, October 5: In a bizarre and shocking incident, Delhi Police arrested a 32-year-old man for allegedly disrupting online court proceedings by logging into a virtual hearing in his undergarments while smoking and consuming alcohol. The accused, identified as Mohammad Imran, a resident of Gokulpuri in northeast Delhi, has a criminal history of more than 50 cases, police said.

According to officials, the cyber offence occurred on September 16 and 17 during video hearings at the court of a Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) at Tis Hazari Courts. The man reportedly joined the sessions through a fake account named “Akib Akhlak”, appearing shirtless, smoking cigarettes, and drinking alcohol live during the proceedings despite repeated warnings to leave the session. Kaushambi: 104-Year-Old Man Released After 43 Years in Jail As Allahabad High Court Acquits Him in 1977 Murder Case.

Following a complaint from a court official (Ahalmad), a case was registered at the North District Cyber Police Station on September 22 under Sections 223 and 267 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for disobedience and intentional insult or interruption to a public servant during judicial proceedings. UP’s First Conviction in Digital Arrest Scam: Lucknow Court Sentences Cyber Fraudster to 7 Years in Jail for Extorting INR 85 Lakh From Woman Doctor.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Raja Banthia said investigators conducted technical analyses of the IP address and call records to trace the suspect. “Imran was found using fake email IDs and frequently changing his location to avoid detection,” the DCP said.

Police tracked him down to Chaman Park in Old Mustafabad, recovering the mobile phone and SIM card used in the offence. During interrogation, Imran admitted to his actions, claiming he joined the court’s WebEx video link “out of curiosity” after being introduced to it by someone outside the court.

Authorities said Imran, a known history-sheeter from Dayalpur, faces further legal action for his conduct, which officials called “an affront to judicial decorum.”

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Times of India), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

