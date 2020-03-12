Delhi Violence: 712 FIRs Registered, More Than 200 Arrested So Far, Says Police

Delhi Police PRO MS Randhawa (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, March 12: A total of 712 first information reports (FIRs) were registered so far and over 200 accused have been arrested for their alleged role in North East Delhi violence, said the Delhi Police in its press briefing on Wednesday. The statement comes a day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah concluded the debate and discussion over the fatal clashes in the Parliament. Shah, in his statement, had backed the Delhi Police for their role in controlling the riots.

Public Relations Officer (PRO) of Delhi Police, MS Randhawa, told reporters on Thursday that the police will take strict action against those involved in vitiating the situation of communal harmony. The officer further added that law and order is completely restored in all violence-hit areas of the national capital. Delhi Violence: Rs 10 Lakh Compensation For Houses Totally Burnt, Rs 5 Lakh For Charred Schools With 1000 Students Enrolled, Announces AAP Govt.

"Till now, we have registered 712 FIRs. More than 200 accused have been arrested. We have received a lot of videos that will help us in the investigation," Randhawa said. "Right now, the law and order situation in Delhi is completely normal. Senior officers are continuously monitoring the situation," he further added.

Shah, while replying in the Lok Sabha on the Opposition's tirade on Delhi violence, said the area which was engulfed with violence on February 24-25 inhabits around 20 lakh residents. The police, he said, must be lauded for restricting the loss of lives and property. The situation was brought to normal by them within 36 hours, he added.

Shah also pointed towards a "conspiracy" behind the riots in North East Delhi, claiming that around 300 alleged vandals had entered the capital from neighbouring Uttar Pradesh. He also claimed that social media accounts were specially set-up between February 22-26 to fan violence and spew hatred on communal lines.