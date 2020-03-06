Delhi Violence: Rs 10 Lakh Compensation For Houses Totally Burnt, Rs 5 Lakh For Charred Schools With 1000 Students Enrolled, Announces AAP Govt

Manish Sisodia (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, March 6: The Delhi government on Friday announced Rs five lakh compensation to people whose houses got completely burnt during the violence which erupted in the North East Delhi in February this year. Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia said that his government had also approved Rs 2.5 for houses that suffered substantial burns in the violence. The decision was taken in cabinet meet which took place on Thursday. Delhi Violence: Arvind Kejriwal Announces Rs 1 Crore Compensation, Government Job For IB Official Ankit Sharma's Family.

The Delhi government will also launch a two-day verification drive for the release of compensation for the victims. Sisodia also stated that Rs five lakh compensation would be given to schools that have up to 1000 student enrollment and were damaged in the Delhi violence. Meanwhile, schools over 1000 student enrollment will get Rs 10 lakh compensation for damages. Delhi Violence: Crime Branch Recovers Car in Which Shahrukh Fled.

ANI's Tweet:

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Rs 5 lakh compensation will be given to schools that have up to 1000 student enrollment and were damaged in #Delhiviolence. Schools with over 1000 student enrollment will get Rs 10 lakh compensation for damages. https://t.co/VZGOhjJDi8 — ANI (@ANI) March 6, 2020

Earlier on February 27, Delhi CM had also announced Rs 10 Lakh compensation to the kin of the deceased and Rs five lakh each to the families of the minors who died in the violent clashes. The Delhi government promised to provide Rs three lakh each to those who have been orphaned in the violence.

The Delhi police registered over 600 FIRs in connection with the violence that erupted in the national capital. The Delhi High Court, on Friday, sought responses from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government and the police on a PIL by CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat seeking directions to make public the list of persons arrested in connection with the recent violence in the northeast part of the city.

Close to 50 people lost their lives in the Delhi violence. The violent clashes erupted on February 23 in North East Delhi between pro and anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) groups in Jaffrabad area of North East Delhi. The violence also spiralled to the other areas of the district. The situation came under control after three days.